LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A car crashed into a Lakewood business late Sunday night, West Metro Fire Rescue said in a social post on X.

Our technical rescue team tonight on a vehicle that crashed into a building in the 1400 block of South Sheridan. The driver of the car was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Firefighters are now working to shore up the structure, which sustained significant damage. pic.twitter.com/9oWzgukO4L — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) April 1, 2024

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

Firefighters worked Monday morning to make sure the building is as structurally safe as possible after it was seriously damaged, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

The crash happened before midnight Sunday at Famous Fadez, a barbershop and tattoo parlor, off S Sheridan Boulevard and W Florida Avenue.

Car crashes into a Lakewood business late Sunday night