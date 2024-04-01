Car crashes into a Lakewood business late Sunday night

Watch Now
A car crashed into a Lakewood barbershop building late Sunday night, West Metro Fire Rescue said in a social post on X.
Posted at 7:30 AM, Apr 01, 2024
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A car crashed into a Lakewood business late Sunday night, West Metro Fire Rescue said in a social post on X.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

Firefighters worked Monday morning to make sure the building is as structurally safe as possible after it was seriously damaged, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

The crash happened before midnight Sunday at Famous Fadez, a barbershop and tattoo parlor, off S Sheridan Boulevard and W Florida Avenue.

