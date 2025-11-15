30 people displaced, pets rescued in Lakewood apartment fire Saturday

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Around 30 people were displaced after an apartment fire broke out Saturday morning in Lakewood.
According to West Metro Fire, The blaze was reported at a complex near W 13th Avenue and Lamar Street.
The upper units were damaged by fire with other units in the building suffering smoke and water damage, said the fire department.
Firefighters rescued three cats and a parrot, but one cat died.
West Metro Fire said the cause is under investigation.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Advocates call for action as CO's older population grows, care gets expensive
FAA changes Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport flight paths, but noise still a community concern
A solution to the childcare shortage: Nederland celebrates milestone in new facility construction
Downtown Greeley eatery struggles as construction drives away longtime customers
Older Coloradans find community and fill crucial staffing gaps in early childhood classrooms
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.