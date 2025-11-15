Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
30 people displaced, pets rescued in Lakewood apartment fire Saturday

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Around 30 people were displaced after an apartment fire broke out Saturday morning in Lakewood.

According to West Metro Fire, The blaze was reported at a complex near W 13th Avenue and Lamar Street.

The upper units were damaged by fire with other units in the building suffering smoke and water damage, said the fire department.

Firefighters rescued three cats and a parrot, but one cat died.

West Metro Fire said the cause is under investigation.

