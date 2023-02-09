Lafayette PD search for suspect after mobile home park shooting

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — The Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect after a shooting at a Lafayette mobile home park Tuesday.

Around 1:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Lafayette Gardens mobile home park, located at 11700 East South Boulder Road, for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound outside of a mobile home. He was taken to the hospital, where he is stable, according to Lafayette police.

The suspect ran off before officers arrived. He is described as a light-skinned Hispanic man with a bald head. He was last seen wearing either a white or gray shirt, a black sweatshirt and tan pants.

Lafayette police said this appears to be a targeted shooting, and the general public is not in danger.

The department is asking neighbors in the vicinity of South Boulder Road, east of Public Road and south of Baseline Road, to review their home security systems and submit any video of the suspect. The video can be shared through this link.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lafayette PD at 303-665-5571.