Lafayette police looking for shooting suspect Tuesday afternoon

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Police in Lafayette are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers were in the area of Avalon Avenue and South Boulder Road looking for a shooting suspect who was on foot.

The suspect was only described as a “light skinned Hispanic male” with a bald head and wearing either a white or grey sweatshirt.

The suspect is believed to be armed, police said shortly before 2:45 p.m.

Police did not say whether anyone had been injured in the shooting.

Officers were working working with school security on an orderly and safe release of students at schools that were placed on lockout in the area, they said.

If you see someone matching the description of the suspect, you are asked to contact 911 or (303) 441-4444.