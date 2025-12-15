Families celebrating start of Hanukkah find strength in numbers after antisemitic attack in Australia

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — As families gathered at Festival Plaza in Lafayette to celebrate the start of Hanukkah on Sunday night, many said they're leaning on each other to find the strength to celebrate, despite a rise in acts of antisemitism in Colorado and across the world.

Authorities in Australia said two gunmen opened fire at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring at least 38 others.

"I'm still in shock. I think it’s more like numb," Chany Scheiner, co-director of the Boulder Center for Judaism, said. "There's a lot of uncertainty, and right now it's just show up and be there together. I don't think we have any answers."

Nearly one hundred people showed up for the annual menorah lighting in Old Town Lafayette to celebrate the start of the holiday, sing songs, eat traditional Jewish pastries, and hear messages of hope from community leaders.

Susan and Sol Genauer, who came to town from New Jersey to see their children and grandkids, said they're embracing the opportunity to spend the holiday with family despite the challenges the Jewish community has faced recently.

"You just have to have courage and belief, you know, that things will work out for the best over time," Sol said. "I'm a child of a Holocaust survivor, so I know the horrific stories of all that, but with determination, you live through it, and you look to the future for the better... that's what you hope for."

Data from the Anti-Defamation League shows there were 279 incidents of antisemetism in Colorado last year. In 2023, data shows there were 198 incidents and 71 incidents in 2022.

JEWISHcolorado is also reacting to the targeted shooting in Australia. Senior Director Brandon Rattiner sent Denver7 the following statement:

“We are sick and tired of waking up to news that Jews are being killed simply for being Jewish. Hanukkah is a time when we publicly share our light and affirm the enduring strength of the Jewish people. We will continue to shine that light, and to pray and work toward a world where no community, Jewish or otherwise, has to fear for their safety simply for being who they are.”

Mayor of Lyons Hollie Rogin said while this Hanukkah feels painful after the attack in Australia, it's important to continue to lift up community. She is the first Jewish mayor of the Town of Lyons.

"There's no better time to shine our light brighter, to sing our song louder, and to love each other," Rogin said.

Scheiner emphasized that this Hanukkah is about making the world brighter through community connection.

"The only thing that will dispel some of that strong darkness will be when you light a strong candle and you're proud and you're not hiding in your basement," Scheiner said. "And that's somewhat of the message of Hanukkah."

As families lit the menorah together, the symbolism was clear: many candles together burn brighter than one on its own.