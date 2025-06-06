CBI issues missing person alert for 71-year-old man out of Lafayette with cognitive impairment

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a missing person alert for a 71-year-old man with cognitive impairment in need of medications that he does not have.

Ray Mattson, 71, was last seen walking in a neighborhood off N. 111th St. and Aaraphoe Road in Lafayette. He was wearing blue pants, a dark-colored shirt, a light green hoodie, white tennis shoes and a black backpack.

Mattson has gray hair and hazel eyes, according to the CBI. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. There are concerns for his safety, the CBI said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lafayette Police Department at 303-441-4444.