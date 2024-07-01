Jefferson County lifts restrictions on Clear Creek after decrease in water levels from peak in early June

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff has lifted recreational restrictions on Clear Creek implemented last month due to fast-moving water and floating debris.

Restrictions that extended from Jeffco’s western border at Highway 119 eastward along the canyon through the city limits of Golden to Vanover Park were lifted at noon Monday by the county sheriff in conjunction with the City of Golden.

While the water flow measurements have shown a continued decrease since its peak, all users are encouraged to be very cautious when conducting activities on Clear Creek, deputies said in a news release.

Anyone heading to Clear Creek is asked to be aware of the following tips from the Golden Fire Department:



Clear Creek still presents many risks to the public due to water temperature, blasted rock, undercut rocks, potential strainers (manmade or natural obstruction such as a tree, root system, fencing, or guard rails), and other safety considerations.

Keep an eye on pets and children as they will be swept away quickly if they lose their footing or fall in unexpectedly. The surface can look manageable, but the current underneath can be so strong that it may not be possible to stand up.

If someone does fall in the water, do not go in after them. Keep an eye on them as best you can and follow them downstream along the bank until rescue crews can arrive. You can try to reach the person from the shore with a branch or rope, but not at the risk of falling in yourself.

Clear Creek is not a “lazy river” float. PFD / lifejackets are STRONGLY recommended at any water level. Helmets are also strongly recommended along with water footwear to prevent cuts and slips.

Water activities and being under the influence do not mix. Chances of bodily injury are increased when under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 1, 4pm