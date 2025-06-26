Water main break temporarily closes northbound lanes of Broadway, south of C-470, Thursday morning

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A water main break temporarily closed all of the northbound lanes of S. Broadway, south of C-470, Thursday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said this happened around 1:17 a.m. Thursday on the northbound side of S. Broadway at Dad Clark Drive.

Southbound through lanes were also affected for fears of the roadway washing away, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. Morning commuters were asked to avoid the area if possible while crews work to fix the water main break and get the full open and running smoothly again.

One lane opened in both directions around 5:57 a.m. Thursday to allow drivers through, but still provide room for crews to work.