Unequal growth in Douglas County creates 'odd situation' for school district

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The Douglas County School District continued its school consolidation discussionwith parents Wednesday night, sharing its timeline to close two to three Highlands Ranch elementary schools.

"We have an odd situation where we’re building schools in one area and combining schools in another," said Brad Geiger, a member of the Douglas County School District Board of Education.

While communities like Sterling Ranch are booming, families with young children are no longer moving to areas like Highlands Ranch, according to Geiger. Data from the school district shows 10,484 students were enrolled across Highlands Ranch's 18 elementary schools in 2014. But in 2028, that number is expected to plummet to 6,476 students across the 18 schools.

To address the declining enrollment, the district is looking at "pairing" up to six elementary schools in the Highlands Ranch High School, Mountain Vista High School and ThunderRidge High School feeder areas. In other words, three of those elementary schools would "absorb" another three schools nearby.

All 18 of Highlands Ranch's elementary schools are up for consideration.

Dozens of parents filled the Mountain Ridge Middle School Commons Wednesday night to ask questions and learn more about the timeline for consolidation.

Denver7

"I’m looking for them to take a measured approach. Don’t look short-sided or anything like that and look more toward the long-term," said Saddle Ranch Elementary parent Demetri Preonas.

The DCSD Board of Education is expected to explain its criteria for consolidation in January 2025. The plan is to release a list of schools for "pairing" in April 2025, with closures not happening until fall 2026.

"One difference between us and Denver is they’ll announce schools tomorrow, I believe, and close them this spring. We have a longer lead-out time," said Geiger.

Geiger said school performance will not be a factor for consideration but bus routes and building utilization will be.

To help the schools that absorb students, Geiger said DCSD will use $20 million of the recently passed $490 million bond to improve and maintain buildings, increase programming, and address any other facility needs. Teachers from the closing schools will also be guaranteed a position within a new school, according to Geiger.

The school district is holding two upcoming meetings to further the conversation with parents:

