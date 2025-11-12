Ranch View Middle School teacher arrested on charge of child sex assault

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A Ranch View Middle School integrated wellness teacher has been arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on multiple charges, including sexual assault on a child.

DCSO said 28-year-old Teresa Whalin, of Centennial, has been employed by the Douglas County School District since July 2021. At the time of her arrest on Nov. 10, she was working at Ranch View Middle School. She has now been placed on administrative leave, DCSO said.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Teresa Whalin

In addition to the sex assault charge, she also was arrested on charges of internet exploitation of a child and stalking.

The district attorney will determine formal charges.

Whalin is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Douglas County Detention Facility.

“We are working to find a long-term substitute teacher for our impacted students. In the meantime, the entire Ranch View Middle School administrative team will support our students and ensure learning continues,” Principal Erin Kyllo wrote in a letter Denver7 obtained.

Anybody who has information on this case is asked to contact DCSO Det. Clay at sclay@dcsheriff.net.

This remains an open investigation. No other details were available s of Wednesday morning.