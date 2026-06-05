Man accused of intentionally hitting 3 people on Highlands Ranch sidewalk due in court

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Adam Bauserman, the man accused of hitting three people walking on a sidewalk in Highlands Ranch earlier this week, is due in court Friday morning.

Bauserman faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide.

The crash happened Monday morning off Wildcat Reserve Parkway, not far from Mountain Vista High School. A woman died at the scene, while a man and another woman were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said witnesses told investigators the driver seemed to intentionally hit the victims. Officials said the driver did not know them. Investigators previously said they did not believe Bauserman was speeding when he hit the people on the sidewalk, but said they needed more time to confirm how fast his car was going.

The crash is one of many in the area that neighbors said safety is a concern and they want to see changes to prevent similar incidents.

Angela Munger, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years, said the severity of crashes in the area is increasing.

"It's just drivers not paying attention. Not wanting to slow their life enough to realize that we all have places to go, we all have places to be," Munger said.

Paulina Ficher was sitting alongside Munger at Dad Clark Park, just minutes from the scene of Monday's fatal crash, when Denver7 talked to them. Ficher said she avoids Wildcat Reserve Parkway whenever she can because she does not feel there are enough safety precautions in place.

"I think if they just have the police you know coming and you know around the neighborhoods and stuff like that, just to make sure to you know enforce the speed limit, enforce the laws," Ficher said.

Denver7 reached out to law enforcement about the frequency of crashes in the area. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the roadway has a history of speed-related concerns but did not answer questions about what they are doing to hold drivers accountable.

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