Watch Now
NewsFront RangeHighlands Ranch

Actions

Funeral held for Highlands Ranch 13-year-old killed on his way to school

Loved ones said their goodbyes to Alex Mackiewicz, who was struck and killed by a driver while on his way to school on March 6
Alex Mackiewicz.jpeg
Family of Alex Mackiewicz
Alex Mackiewicz.jpeg
Posted at 5:45 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 19:45:02-04

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Loved ones on Tuesday said their final goodbyes to Alexander "Alex" Mackiewicz, a Highlands Ranch seventh-grader who was killed on his way to school.

Mackiewicz, 13, was riding his OneWheel (a single-wheel electric skateboard) just before 7 a.m. on March 6 when a driver struck and killed him as he was crossing the intersection of Venneford Ranch Road and Highlands Ranch Parkway.

His friends and family gathered for his funeral services on Tuesday, which included a viewing and mass at St. Joseph's Polish Church. A motorcycle procession escorted Mackiewicz and his loved ones to Fairmount Cemetery. The services ended with a Celebration of Life at St. Anthony's Methodist Church in Highlands Ranch.

The teen was buried with a signed baseball bat, ball and mitt that the Colorado Rockies donated, according to Mackiewicz's mother.

Alex Mackiewicz.png

Highlands Ranch

Driver arrested one week after crash that killed Highlands Ranch seventh-grader

Sydney Isenberg
9:33 PM, Mar 13, 2024

Ruben Morones, 52, was arrested on March 13 in connection with Mackiewicz's death. He is accused of careless driving causing death, careless driving causing serious bodily injury to a vulnerable road user and failure to obey a traffic control signal.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Morones was traveling eastbound in the far-right lane on Highlands Ranch Parkway when he approached the intersection. At the time, the signal was red for eastbound traffic, according to the DCSO

Alex was traveling southbound in the crosswalk on Venneford Ranch Road, crossing Highlands Ranch Parkway. The walk signal was activated when the teen was crossing, the sheriff's office said.

According to DCSO, Morones ran the red light, striking Alex on the opposite side of the intersection. The vehicle came to a "controlled rest" after the impact east of the intersection. Alex was ejected off his Onewheel and came to rest against the curb line east of the intersection, the sheriff's office said.

Mackiewicz's mother told Denver7 she is not satisfied with the charges and is planning to speak out publicly for the first time on Thursday. His family said they plan to push for tougher penalties for careless drivers, better traffic safety laws, and redesigned intersections, signage and lights for school children.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here