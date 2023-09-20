Watch Now
Fairview Pkwy. at Grace Blvd. temporarily closed after a car crashed into a house Wednesday

A car crash into a house in unincorporated Douglas County Wednesday morning temporarily closed southbound Fairview Parkway at Grace Boulevard, according to a tweet from South Metro Fire Rescue.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 10:18:27-04

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Fairview Parkway at Grace Boulevard temporarily closed after a car crashed into a house in unincorporated Douglas County Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from South Metro Fire Rescue.

The car ran into a home near the intersection of E. Highlands Ranch Parkway and Fairview Parkway after 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, Douglas County sheriff's Deputy Jason Blanchard told Denver7.

The building inspector arrived on scene to determine if the structure was stable following the wreck, Blanchard said.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office does not know yet if drugs, alcohol and/or speed influenced the crash.

Car crash into a house Wednesday temporarily closed Fairview Pkwy. at Grace Blvd.

The investigation is ongoing. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office also did not have information on if anyone was injured, as of 6:40 a.m. Wednesday.

