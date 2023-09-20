Fairview Pkwy. at Grace Blvd. temporarily closed after a car crashed into a house Wednesday

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Fairview Parkway at Grace Boulevard temporarily closed after a car crashed into a house in unincorporated Douglas County Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from South Metro Fire Rescue.

On Sep 20 at approx 5:16am DCSO & @SouthMetroPIO responded to the intersection of Grace Blvd and Fairview Pkwy on the report of a single vehicle crash into a residence.

SB Fairview Pkwy is closed temporarily at Grace Blvd. Active investigation ongoing with units still on scene. pic.twitter.com/FlACdS4mwU — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) September 20, 2023

The car ran into a home near the intersection of E. Highlands Ranch Parkway and Fairview Parkway after 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, Douglas County sheriff's Deputy Jason Blanchard told Denver7.

The building inspector arrived on scene to determine if the structure was stable following the wreck, Blanchard said.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office does not know yet if drugs, alcohol and/or speed influenced the crash.

Car crash into a house Wednesday temporarily closed Fairview Pkwy. at Grace Blvd.

The investigation is ongoing. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office also did not have information on if anyone was injured, as of 6:40 a.m. Wednesday.

