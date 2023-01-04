CBI issues Senior Alert for missing 83-year-old Greenwood Village man

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing 83-year-old Greenwood Village man.

Michael John Jefferson, 83, was last seen around 3 p.m. at his Greenwood Village home. CBI did not provide Jefferson's address.

He could be traveling in a white 2011 Chevrolet Suburban with Colorado license plate 021TVK. He is also likely traveling with two brown Labrador dogs, according to CBI.

Jefferson is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 182 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. It is not known what clothing he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on Jefferson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Greenwood Village Police Department at 303-741-5960.