Watch Now
NewsFront RangeGreenwood Village

Actions

CBI issues Senior Alert for missing 83-year-old Greenwood Village man

missing Michael Jefferson.jpg
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
missing Michael Jefferson.jpg
Posted at 8:56 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 22:56:02-05

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing 83-year-old Greenwood Village man.

Michael John Jefferson, 83, was last seen around 3 p.m. at his Greenwood Village home. CBI did not provide Jefferson's address.

He could be traveling in a white 2011 Chevrolet Suburban with Colorado license plate 021TVK. He is also likely traveling with two brown Labrador dogs, according to CBI.

Jefferson is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 182 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. It is not known what clothing he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on Jefferson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Greenwood Village Police Department at 303-741-5960.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplus.png

Local News

Watch Denver7 News anytime, streaming on Samsung TV+