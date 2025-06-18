World's largest operating steam locomotive to make two stops in Colorado in mid-July

GREELEY, Colo. — The world's largest operating steam locomotive — Union Pacific Railroad's Big Boy No. 4014 — is scheduled to make two stops in Colorado during a limited 2025 tour.

It will leave Cheyenne, Wyoming at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 17 and arrive in Greeley just an hour and a half later. Then two days later on Saturday, July 19, it will depart Greeley at 8:30 a.m. for a return trip to Cheyenne.

This year, Big Boy No. 4014 will travel with Union Pacific's newest commemorative locomotive — No. 1616 Lincoln Locomotive. The Union Pacific Railroad Museum said the No. 1616 Lincoln Locomotive honors Pres. Abraham Lincoln's role in laying the groundwork for the country's railroad network.

Before Big Boy No. 4014's arrival, the Union Pacific Railroad Museum said in June, it will auction off four rides in the cab of the colossal locomotive, traveling between Cheyenne and Denver. All of the money brought in by the auction will go back to the museum.

All other enthusiasts looking to get a glimpse of the massive train in July must remain 25 feet back from the tracks at all times, according to Union Pacific safety protocols.

While this year's Big Boy No. 4014's trips are limited, the museum said it will make up for it in 2026 with the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. For a map of where the locomotive will travel, click here. For more details on its schedule, click here.

Last October, the one-million-pound steam locomotive made a stop in Denver as part of a nine-state excursion.

In 2022, the locomotive also made the trip from Cheyenne to Denver to honor Union Pacific's 160th anniversary.

The story of Big Boy No. 4014 dates back to World War II when 25 of the massive locomotives were built for Union Pacific. They were all 132 feet long and weigh roughly 1.2 million pounds. Eight were preserved, but No. 4014 is the only one remaining that's still functioning.

Big Boy No. 4014 traveled more than one million miles before it was retired in December 1961 after 20 years in service, beginning in December 1941. The behemoth returned to service in May 2019 after a multi-year restoration process.

