Woman dies after being hit by underage drunk driver in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — A woman died after being hit by an underage drunk driver, the Greeley Police Department announced this week.

On November 9 around 5:45 a.m., Greeley police said officers responded to a crash at the intersection of 23rd Avenue and 10th Street.

19-year-old Eduardo Parra-Corral was driving eastbound on 10th Street in a Ford Mustang when he ran a red light going over 100 mph, according to Greeley police.

Parra-Corral hit a Subaru Impreza with a 27-year-old woman behind the wheel. She was taken to North Colorado Medical Center in critical condition. She died five days later from injuries she got in the crash, Greeley police said.

Parra-Corral and the passenger in the car with him only had minor injuries. Parra-Corral was initially arrested on charges of driving without a valid driver’s license, possessing or consuming alcohol as a minor, and vehicular assault. He is now also being charged with vehicular homicide, according to Greeley police.

The passenger in his car, 20-year-old Omar Perea-Burciaga, 20, was also taken into police custody for falsely reporting identifying information and a previous warrant for a hit-and-run traffic crash.

Anyone with information on the November 9 wreck is asked to contact Officer Ed Kubala at Edward.Kubala@greeleypd.com.