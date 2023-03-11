Westbound Highway 34 closed in Greeley due to crash

GREELEY, Colo. — Westbound Highway 34 is closed at 65th Avenue in Greeley due to a crash, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Three people were seriously injured in the crash in the 700 block of Highway 34, just west of 65th Avenue.

Westbound traffic will be diverted either north or south on 65th Ave., the department said in a Facebook post.

Eastbound Highway 34 is not affected, but could see traffic delays.

Greeley PD said the roadway will be shut down for at least a couple hours.