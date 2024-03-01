Weld County Sheriff's Office DNA analyst fired after internal investigation led to county code violations

GREELEY, Colo. — A DNA analyst who worked for the Weld County Sheriff's Office has been fired after an internal investigation led to county code violations, the agency announced in a news release Friday.

Chiara Wuensch, who worked for the Northern Colorado Regional Forensic Lab for over ten years, was terminated Wednesday, Feb. 28 for not cooperating with an internal sheriff's office investigation, according to the agency.

The sheriff's office was looking into Wuensch in the first place for reported anomalies in her case work, and the agency said it now plans to criminally charge the former DNA analyst.

The accusations against Wuensch's case work came about from a Colorado Bureau of Investigation review of their own personnel.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office criminal investigation into Wuensch, as well as the CBI's investigation into employees, are still ongoing, according to the Friday news release from Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams.

That is why the charges against Wuensch haven't been determined just yet, the sheriff's office said.

"The anomalies discovered in Wuensch’s case work were limited, and how this will impact the criminal cases she worked on is yet to be determined by the criminal investigation," Sheriff Reams said in his Friday news release.

