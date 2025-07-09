Suspect, Greeley police officer both injured after officer says he accidentally shot his gun arresting the man

GREELEY, Colo. — A suspect and Greeley police officer were both hurt on Monday after the officer said he accidentally shot his gun while arresting a man. Both sustained minor injuries from debris created when the gun fired.

The Greeley Police Department is reviewing the incident to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Man, Greeley PD officer hurt after officer accidentally shoots gun during arrest

On Monday, Greeley police officers were conducting an investigation near the intersection of 83rd Ave. and W. 20th St. When they went to take a suspect into custody, the Greeley Police Department said an officer assisting in the arrest "accidentally discharged his firearm."

"The police department did not release any further details regarding the officer, the suspect, or the circumstances of the arrest.