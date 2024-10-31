Shooting in Greeley UCHealth parking lot puts the hospital on lockdown Thursday morning

GREELEY, Colo. — A shooting in the UCHealth parking lot off State Highway 56 and 71st Ave. put the hospital on lockdown Thursday morning, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Greeley police got reports there was an active shooter, but the department said that's not true. The hospital went on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, but there's not an active threat to the hospital.

The security desk at UCHealth confirmed to Denver7 that the hospital would not allow anyone in or out, as of 9:24 a.m. Thursday, and the hospital is rescheduling procedures.

Grant DeMars with UCHealth Communications told Denver7, the hospital is working with Greeley police who think the shooting may have been an isolated case of domestic violence.

Greeley police detectives and officers will be investigating what happened and talking to witnesses for the "foreseeable future," according to the department.

Anyone with information about the incident who has not already talked with Greeley police is asked to call 970-350-9605.