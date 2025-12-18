One person died after four-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Greeley Police Department says

GREELEY, Colo. — One person died after a four-vehicle crash on Tuesday, the Greeley Police Department said Thursday.

An 82-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer when he hit the back of a GMC Yukon, which then hit a Greeley Evans Transit (GET) bus, police said. The bus had its hazard lights on while loading and unloading passengers when the crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. at a bus stop on 10th Street between 47th and 43rd Avenues.

The driver of the Trailblazer was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries on Wednesday. The Weld County Coroner's Office will release his name once his family is notified.

Greeley police said it appears as though he was speeding and following the Yukon too closely, according to the early stages of this crash investigation. No charges had been filed as of Thursday morning.

The 50-year-old driver of the Yukon and her 75-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital for medical evaluation, but neither suffered any injuries.

None of the bus passengers were injured, but the 60-year-old bus driver complained of a minor injury. The bus driver was treated at the hospital and released, according to Greeley police.

The fourth vehicle involved was a Nissan Altima. The driver, a 65-year-old man, was hit and then pushed aside by the Yukon. He was not injured.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Greeley Police Officer Chad Wefscheider at 970-652-8232 or email him at Chad.Wegscheider@greeleypd.com.