Man arrested for careless driving after woman killed in crash at Greeley intersection

GREELEY, Colo. — A man was arrested for careless driving after a woman was killed in a crash at a Greeley intersection Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of 35th Avenue and 25th Street just after 8 a.m.

The Greeley Police Department said the driver of one vehicle — identified as a 63-year-old man — was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and is expected to survive. The passenger — only identified as a 68-year-old woman — was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The Weld County Coroner's Office will release her identity at a later time.

The driver of the other vehicle — identified as Aaron Hernandez, 27 — remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to Greeley police. He was arrested for careless driving resulting in injury or death and a red light violation. He was booked into the Weld County Jail after he was evaluated at a local hospital.

The Greeley Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Tharp at 970-350-9605.