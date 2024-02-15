Watch Now
NewsFront RangeGreeley

Actions

Man arrested for careless driving after woman killed in crash at Greeley intersection

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Police,Force,Department,In,Full,Activity.,Red,Light,Flasher,Of
Posted at 4:41 PM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 18:43:05-05

GREELEY, Colo. — A man was arrested for careless driving after a woman was killed in a crash at a Greeley intersection Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of 35th Avenue and 25th Street just after 8 a.m.

The Greeley Police Department said the driver of one vehicle — identified as a 63-year-old man — was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and is expected to survive. The passenger — only identified as a 68-year-old woman — was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The Weld County Coroner's Office will release her identity at a later time.

The driver of the other vehicle — identified as Aaron Hernandez, 27 — remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to Greeley police. He was arrested for careless driving resulting in injury or death and a red light violation. He was booked into the Weld County Jail after he was evaluated at a local hospital.

The Greeley Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Tharp at 970-350-9605.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here