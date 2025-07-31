Greeley Fire Department warns against using extinguishers marketed online for Lithium-Ion battery fires

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Fire Department is warning against using Class "L" fire extinguishers that are marketed online for Lithium-Ion battery fires.

Lithium-Ion batteries are commonly found in electric vehicles, e-bikes, scooters, smartphones, laptops, and tablets. However, the fire extinguishers currently being sold online for these fires have not undergone extensive testing by a third-party laboratory to ensure they meet the national safety standards established by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

These extinguishers often come in a kit that includes a Lithium-Ion battery containment bag, gloves, and goggles for managing the fire and handling debris afterward. However, the Greeley Fire Department stresses that this kit does not provide the appropriate type or quantity of protection necessary for effectively dealing with a Lithium-Ion battery fire.

In the event of such a fire, the Greeley Fire Department recommends that everyone nearby immediately evacuate the area and call 911. It's crucial to keep a safe distance, as exposure to a Lithium-Ion battery fire and the resulting smoke can pose serious health risks, especially given the difficulty in extinguishing these fires and cleaning up the debris without proper equipment.