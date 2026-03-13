Former Greeley-Evans School District 6 staff member wanted for alleged sexual assault on a minor, police say

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department said it's searching for a former Greeley-Evans School District 6 staff member wanted for alleged sexual assault on a minor.

Brenda Meza, 34, is accused of engaging in continuous sexual abuse of a 13-year-old student for several months, the Greeley Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

The police have attempted to get a hold of Meza without success. Anyone with confirmation of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Greeley police officer Zach Eberhard at 970-502-2186. You can alsoa email him at Zach.Eberhard@greeleypd.com.

Meza is currently wanted on several felony charges in response to the accusations against her.