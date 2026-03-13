Former Greeley-Evans School District 6 staff member wanted for alleged sexual assault on a minor, police say

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department said it's searching for a former Greeley-Evans School District 6 staff member wanted for alleged sexual assault on a minor.
Brenda Meza, 34, is accused of engaging in continuous sexual abuse of a 13-year-old student for several months, the Greeley Police Department said in a news release Thursday.
The police have attempted to get a hold of Meza without success. Anyone with confirmation of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Greeley police officer Zach Eberhard at 970-502-2186. You can alsoa email him at Zach.Eberhard@greeleypd.com.
Meza is currently wanted on several felony charges in response to the accusations against her.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation into Meza or any other potential victims are asked to contact Greeley police Detective Austin Burckley at Austin.Burckley@greeleypd.com.
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