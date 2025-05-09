City of Greeley deploying minivans to capture and record drivers violating the speed limit

GREELEY, Colo. — Two minivans equipped with special technology will begin monitoring and recording speeding in real time around the city of Greeley, the police department announced Thursday.

The mobile units will take pictures of the license plate on a vehicle whose driver is suspected of violating the speed limit. Greeley police will then review the potential violation before issuing a citation to the registered owner of the vehicle.

The new safety program will start Wednesday with a 30-day warning period, where drivers will get notified they were found speeding. Then starting June 13, drivers will receive speeding tickets. Anyone who is found in violation will get a $80 fine for speeding in a school or construction work zone, and a $40 fine for exceeding the speed limit anywhere else.

The minivans will deploy at high-risk locations throughout the city of Greeley. City leaders said they hope the traffic initiative will reduce instances of excessive speeding and enhance overall safety in Greeley.

For more information about Greeley's traffic safety program, contact Commander Mike Heck at 970-350-9617.