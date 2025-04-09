CBI issues missing senior alert for 88-year-old woman last seen in Greeley Tuesday

GREELEY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a senior alert for a missing 88-year-old woman last seen in Greeley on Tuesday.

Loyola Quintana, 88, left her home off Colorado State Highway 56 and 35th Ave. around 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the CBI, but never made it back home. She was last reported driving a gray 2014 Nissan Altima with the Colorado license plate number 761YQG, heading northbound on Highway 85 around 7:53 p.m. Tuesday.

Loyola has cognitive impairment, and her family and law enforcement are concerned for her safety, the CBI said. She stands 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 112 pounds, and has white hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Loyola's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9600.