CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert Tuesday for 15-year-old girl last seen in Windsor in October

WINDSOR, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Windsor on Oct. 18, 2024.

Janika Sierra, 15, was last seen around 9 p.m., the CBI said.

She may be in the Greeley area, according to the CBI. Sierra was known to spend time at Farr Park in Greeley.

Sierra is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and black flannel shirt, Nike high top shoes and carrying a backpack.

Anyone who has seen Sierra or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Windsor Police Department at 970-674-6400.

