CBI issues alert for missing 83-year-old Greeley woman last seen Tuesday

GREELEY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an alert for a missing Greeley woman last seen Tuesday.

ACTIVATION – Senior Alert - Dorothy Smiley (83-year-old white female) left her residence near W. 4th St and Dundee Ave in Greeley, CO on 05/14/24 in a maroon 2005 Buick LaCrosse. Her vehicle was last seen at 1848 hours driving between Wellington and Carr, CO. pic.twitter.com/clbxaBTrVI — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) May 15, 2024

Dorothy Smiley, 83, was spotted Tuesday before 7 p.m. driving between Wellington and Carr, Colorado in a maroon 2005 Buick LaCrosse after leaving her home near W. 4th St. and Dundee Avenue in Greeley. The car has a Colorado license plate with the number BES-X54, the CBI said.

Smiley is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair, according to the CBI. She has dichromatic, or two different color, eyes.

"Dorothy suffers from a cognitive impairment and is believed to be disoriented," the CBI said.

If you see Smiley, the CBI asks you call 911 or the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9600.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 15, 8am