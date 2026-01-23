Alleged drunk driver crashes through front doors of University High School Thursday night, Greeley police say

GREELEY, Colo. — An alleged drunk driver crashed through the front doors of University High School Thursday night, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Around 8:55 p.m. Thursday, Greeley police said someone driving a truck hit the front of the building, traveled down a corridor and crashed at the end of a school hallway.

There were no injuries to any bystanders as all school activities were over by that point in the evening, according to Greeley police.

The truck driver was taken into police custody.

Alleged drunk driver crashes through front doors of University HS Thursday

As of Thursday night, Greeley police said decisions regarding school closures on Friday had not yet been made as the safety and structural integrity of the building was being evaluated.

University High School had not made any announcements on closures, as of 6:09 a.m. Friday. Denver7 reached out to the school directly for updates.