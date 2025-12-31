5-year-old child dies in multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — A child died in a car crash on Monday afternoon, the Greeley Police Department said Wednesday.

Around 2:15 p.m. Monday, Greeley police officers were called to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 85 and 22nd St.

A 24-year-old woman was driving northbound Highway 85 in a Ford Focus when she tried to make a left-hand turn onto 22nd St., Greeley police said. That's when a 51-year-old woman driving a Tesla hit the Ford Focus on the passenger side, according to the initial police investigation.

Then, both cars spun into a semitruck stopped at the intersection. There was a 5-year-old passenger in the Ford Focus with the 24-year-old woman who was taken to Children's Hospital Colorado in Denver in critical condition. The toddler later died from her injuries. The Weld County Coroner's Office will release her name once cause and manner of death is officially determined.

The 24-year-old woman driving the Ford Focus had minor injuries, according to Greeley police. Neither the driver of the Tesla nor the 55-year-old semitruck driver had any injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to email Greeley police officer Doug Medhurst at doug.medhurst@greeleypd.com.