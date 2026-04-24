37-year-old woman hit, killed by train in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — A 37-year-old woman was hit and killed by a train Thursday night, according to the Greeley Police Department.

A Union Pacific train was traveling south in the area of N. 8th Ave., between A and B Streets, around 8 p.m. when the conductor noticed what — at first — looked like an object on the tracks.

About 100 feet out, the conductor realized it was a person crouched on the tracks. The conductor then immediately sounded the train horn and used the emergency brakes.

However, the train was carrying approximately 26 pounds of freight, Greeley police said, and was unable to stop in time, hitting the woman.

When first responders were able to get to the woman, she had died from her injuries, according to Greeley police. The Weld County Coroner's Office will release her identity once her family is notified.

Anyone with information on what happened can email Josh.Franklin@greeleypd.com.