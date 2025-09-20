18-year-old suspect arrested one month after deadly shooting at Greeley park

GREELEY, Colo. — An 18-year-old suspect was arrested one month after a deadly shooting at a Greeley park.

The Greeley Police Department said it was dispatched to Centennial Park, located in the 2200 block of 23rd Avenue, around 8 p.m. on Aug. 14 for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the 18-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Damien Montoya.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a fight between the occupants of a red truck and a gray sedan before the shooting. After the shooting, the suspect took off in the gray sedan, according to police.

Greeley 18-year-old killed in shooting at Greeley park Sydney Isenberg

Greeley officers arrested Logan Dewane-McDowell around 3 p.m. Friday in connection with the shooting. He was arrested for murder and robbery, according to police.

Greeley PD said its investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Elizabeth Finch at Elizabeth.Finch@greeleypd.com or 970-350-9682.