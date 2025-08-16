18-year-old killed in shooting at Greeley park

GREELEY, Colo. — An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a Greeley park Thursday evening.

The Greeley Police Department said it was dispatched to Centennial Park, located in the 2200 block of 23rd Avenue, around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the 18-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a fight between the occupants of a red truck and a gray sedan before the shooting. After the shooting, the suspect took off in the gray sedan, according to police.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Elizabeth Finch at Elizabeth.Finch@greeleypd.com or 970-350‑9682.