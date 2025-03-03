Golden High School goes on precautionary lockdown Monday morning for student reported with a gun

GOLDEN, Colo. — Golden High School went on a precautionary lockdown Monday morning for a student reported with a gun, the Golden Police Department said in a news release.

There are no active threats, injuries or emergencies, Golden PD assured.

Officers arrived on scene Monday around 8:15 a.m. and found the student who potentially had a firearm and they did a thorough search of the building, Golden police said.

Students were told to stay outside temporarily during the search. Officers are now reviewing security footage as part of their investigation into the report. The Jefferson County Department of School Safety is on scene with Golden police to look into what happened, the high school told staff and parents.

No other details were immediately available. Denver7 is working to learn more.