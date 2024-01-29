CDOT to repair C-470 bridge in Golden one month after semi-truck crash

GOLDEN, Colo. — Repairs will begin this week on the westbound C-470 bridge over westbound Interstate 70 in Golden one month after a semi-truck crashed into the bridge, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2023, near mile marker 260. According to CDOT, a tractor-trailer with an oversized load tried to drive under the bridge and got stuck. No one was injured.

Three girders — or beams used in construction — will be repaired, CDOT said Monday. The damaged asphalt on I-70 under the bridge will be patched and then repaved once the weather gets warmer in the spring. CDOT expects the project to be completed by early March.

To accommodate repair crews, drivers can expect the following lane closures:



Westbound I-70 under the westbound C-470 bridge

Jan. 29 - Feb. 1 — Single lane closure from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 - early March — Single lane closure beginning at 6 p.m. and then a double lane closure from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays CDOT expects most of the work to take place overnight, but there could be single-lane closures from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week if necessary.

Westbound I-70 off-ramp to C-470

Feb. 4 - early March — Closed when there are double lane closures on westbound I-70 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursdays

Westbound C-470 bridge over I-70

Ongoing shoulder and lane closure under the bridge until repairs are completed



The closure schedule could change depending on the weather. Speeds will be reduced to 45 mph while the lane closures are in place. Drivers are urged to use caution when passing through the area.

