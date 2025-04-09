600 pounds of marijuana stolen from evidence container, Colorado State Patrol says

GOLDEN, Colo. — 600 pounds of marijuana were stolen from an evidence container on Friday, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said Wednesday.

An evidence technician was walking through a CSP parking lot in Arpahoe County when the employee found a gate to the evidence facility damaged and then discovered someone had broken into an evidence container.

Inside was 600 pounds of marijuana that was apprehended as part of a highway drug investigation and scheduled for disposal. There was no active court case involving the stolen evidence, according to CSP.

Investigators determined the burglary suspects first broke into the evidence facility after dark on the evening of Tuesday, April 1, and used a power tool to remove locks on the gate and evidence container. Since the burglary, CSP found gaps in the evidence facility's security processes. The agency has since ramped up security camera system checks and walkthroughs of the property.

A report was filed with the Englewood Police Department, in addition to the CSP internal investigation into whether or not established protocols were violated.