Adams County Sheriff’s Office mourning loss of veteran off-duty deputy in crash

FORT LUPTON, Colo. – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a veteran off-duty deputy who died in a pedestrian/vehicle crash on Tuesday.

Deputy Joshua Tapia served 25 years in the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release. Fort Lupton police said the crash happened on Tuesday just before 9:27 p.m. near Highway 52 and South Purman Avenue.

“Deputy Tapia was a cherished husband, father, friend, and dedicated deputy who devoted over 25 years of service to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Tapia was also a key member of @RampartSAR (Adams County Search and Rescue Group) who was devoted to serving the community in any capacity he could,” wrote the sheriff’s office in a news release.

Adams County Sheriff's Office Veteran deputy Joshua Tapia

Police are seeking witnesses to the crash or surveillance video that could be helpful in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Lupton police at 720-466-6151.

"As an organization and a close-knit law enforcement family, we are deeply saddened by this loss. Our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones, friends, and colleagues in Adams County during this difficult time. Deputy Tapia's devotion to teaching, training, and mentorship was a blessing for our agency,” added the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.