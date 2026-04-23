Wildfire in Fort Collins prompts mandatory evacuations

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A wildfire has prompted mandatory evacuations for a portion of far west Fort Collins.

According to a NOCOAlert, the mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents west of Overland Trail and south of Elizabeth Street to Dixon Canyon Road.

Voluntary evacuations have also been issued for an area between Overland trail and Taft Hill Road, south of Vine Drive and north of Horsetooth Road, according to authorities.

Residents can receive Larimer County Telephone Authority Alerts (LETA) by texting LCEVAC to 888777 for more updates.

Denver7 will update this story as we learn more.

Poudre Fire Authority

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