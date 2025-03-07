Two people in the hospital after crashing car into a Fort Collins home which then caught fire Friday morning

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two people are in the hospital after crashing a car into a Fort Collins home, which then caught fire early Friday morning, according to the Poudre Fire Authority.

Firefighters were called to the house near Prospect and Taft Hill Roads around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The first crew on scene found the single-family home engulfed in flames, Poudre Fire Authority said.

The people in the home are accounted for, according to firefighters, but they have not yet given an update on their conditions.

The driver of the vehicle and the passenger were taken to a nearby hospital.

Poudre Fire said police officers and firefighters were expected to be in the area investigating for several hours.