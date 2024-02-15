Three killed in Fort Collins vehicle crash early Thursday morning

FORT COLLINS, Colo – Three people were killed in a vehicle crash in Larimer County early Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s department, a deputy discovered a vehicle on fire in the 5800 block of South Taft Hill Road at around 2:27 a.m.

Two people were found dead in the front seat of a Jetta and the Larimer County Sheriff’s deputy then discovered a third person deceased in the back seat of the vehicle, according to a news release.

A preliminary investigation revealed it appeared the vehicle was headed south on Taft Hill Road when it struck a broken down truck parked along the shoulder of the road, authorities said.

“This is an extremely tragic incident, one that certainly will have a profound impact on both the families of those involved, but also the community,” said Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda in the news release. “Our team of investigators will do everything they can to try and find answers for the families, but in the meantime, we will be there to support them however we can.”

A portion of Taft Hill Road remained closed for over 8 hours while the investigation unfolded.The identities of the victims will be released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Fort Collins police at 970-221-6842.