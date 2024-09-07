Relive the 90s this weekend at the Dude Dad Mini Golf Open in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Colorado YouTuber brought builders from as far as Kansas to create a mini golf course inspired by 90s culture to benefit charity.

The second annual Dude Dad Mini Golf Open features 18 90s-themed putt-putt holes where cutouts of Kelly Kapowski from "Saved by the Bell," or a giant Super Nintendo controller are part of the course.

“It's really nostalgic for us millennial parents,” said Taylor Calmus, otherwise known as Dude Dad. “It also gives us a way to show our kids what our childhood looked like.”

Taylor Calmus, or Dude Dad, analyzes the Super Nintendo themed hole

The direction each builder took when designing their hole was completely up to them. There are holes representing Mario Kart, South Park, among others.

“I love the creativity,” said Lauren Storeby, creator of a “Happy Gilmore”-themed hole. “There's just so many great ideas out here and just the way that they're all laid out, you can tell it’ll be super fun.”

There’s a $5 fee to play, and all of the money raised goes to support non-profit Respite Care of Fort Collins, an organization that provides care for children with disabilities.

Nicole and Andrew Pankopp, who created a "Saved by the Bell" themed hole

“I think it's a great cause and I love being a part of it,” said Nicole Pankopp, who created a “Saved by the Bell”-themed hole with her husband, Andrew. “Having an event like this also with the charity aspect, really kind of instills some good values into our kids and gives us something fun and wholesome to do on the weekend."



If you want to play a round or two, the Dude Dad Mini Golf Open will be set up all weekend at New Belgium Brewing in Fort Collins, with a closing ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 8.