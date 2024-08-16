One death confirmed after Fort Collins house fire Friday morning, Poudre Fire Authority says

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — One death was confirmed after the Poudre Fire Authority was able to put out a house fire Friday morning in a neighborhood off the intersection of S Timberline Road and Caribou Drive.
Gemstone Lanea was closed between Stone Creek Drive and Summerstone Court around 6:30 a.m. Friday.
The Poudre Valley Fire Authority and Fort Collins Police Services are working together to determine a cause of the fire.
Crews are on scene of a structure fire in the 4200 block of Gemstone Lane. Please avoid the area. More updates to come.— poudrefire (@poudrefire) August 16, 2024