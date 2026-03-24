New family justice center to open in northern Colorado to support domestic violence survivors

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Northern Colorado’s newest family justice center, "The Hive," will open in a little over a week to provide wrap-around care for domestic violence survivors.

Community members will get the chance to tour the facility at 421 Parker Street in Fort Collins from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The center is a response to rising domestic violence cases across the state and aims to overcome previous accessibility barriers by bringing victim advocates, counseling, and housing resources under one roof, according to Crossroads Safehouse Executive Director Lori Warren, one of the partners in the push to create this center.

"We would talk to survivors, and on average, you know, we were sending a survivor to, like, 14 different locations to be able to get the services that they need. And most of those locations more than once," Warren said.

That's not a sustainable model, according to Warren, because she said the state continues to see a rise in deaths each year due to domestic violence.

"We at crossroads have seen an increase in high risk cases, so cases where there is a risk of it ending in serious bodily injury or death. So "Pre-Covid, we were seeing, you know, 30 of those cases a year. Post-Covid, we're seeing upwards of 20 of those high risk cases a month," Warren said.

Family justice center opens in NoCo to support domestic violence survivors

Research shows communities with family justice centers like this one see a 50% reduction in domestic violence fatalities, Warren said.

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