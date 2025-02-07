Motorcyclist dies in crash Thursday evening involving the drivers of three cars in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A motorcyclist died in a crash involving the drivers of three vehicles Thursday evening, Fort Collins police said in a news release Friday morning. Fort Collins police said the Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling (CRASH) Team is investigating if alcohol and speed contributed to the wreck.

It happened on Shields Street between Harmony and Trilby Roads around 5:31 p.m., according to Fort Collins police.

The drivers of a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle were both traveling northbound on South Shields Street. The motorcyclist hit the back of the Jeep, Fort Collins police said, and then traveled into the southbound lanes of South Shields Street. There, the rider was hit by the driver of a 2005 Toyota Prius. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and then struck by the person driving a 2012 Subaru Outback. The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead on the scene. The drivers of the Jeep, Prius and Subaru Outback all stayed on scene and cooperated with police, according to the Friday morning news release.

South Shields Street was closed in both directions between Trilby Road and Scenic Drive for approximately seven hours while officers investigated what happened. Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Officer Brandon Barnes at 970-221-6540.