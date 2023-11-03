Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputy shot at suspect Friday associated with possible kidnapping

A Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputy shot at a suspect associated with a possible kidnapping out of Weld County, the sheriff's office said in a news release Friday morning.

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, Fort Collins police were asked to "be on the lookout" for the car that law enforcement believed the suspect was driving, according to the sheriff's office.

Just before 1 a.m. Friday, Larimer County sheriff's deputies found the vehicle near Shields and Elizabeth Streets.

Deputies first tried to stop the driver by turning their lights and sirens on, but the driver refused to stop as deputies followed the vehicle for several miles through west Fort Collins, the sheriff's office said in its news release.

Just after 1 a.m., a deputy put out tire spikes at the intersection of Horsetooth Road and College Avenue.

The suspect then drove east in the westbound lanes, missing the spikes, heading for the deputy, the sheriff's office said. That's when the deputy shot at the suspect.

The suspect proceeded to drive away on Horsetooth Road. The man behind the wheel swerved to avoid another set of tire spikes deputies set up and he crashed.

He had to be extricated from the vehcile and taken to the hospital with serious injuries from the crash, the sheriff's office said.

The woman in the passenger seat was hospitalized for injuries, but she was later released.

No bystanders or law enforcement were injured.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is taking over the investigation.

