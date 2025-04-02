Large fire at Harmony Village in Fort Collins displaces family, kills one dog Wednesday

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — One person was taken to the hospital, and one dog was found dead Wednesday morning after a huge fire broke out at a home in Harmony Village in Fort Collins.

Four people were inside the home, according to Poudre Fire Authority.

The American Red Cross was called, but the family had somewhere to go for the night and they were not needed, Poudre Fire said.

Everyone was able to get out of the home themselves before crews arrived around 1:45 a.m.

Denver7 was on scene to see the damage. Crews were boarding up the now shell of a home around 4:45 a.m. and what was left of the structure was scorched.

Large fire at Harmony Village in Fort Collins displaces family, kills one dog

Around the home, three cars were greatly damaged by the fire.

The smell of smoke was still in the air as neighbors began waking up.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.