Fort Collins police find 15-year-old, at-risk girl who went missing Tuesday morning

UPDATE | May 6 at 11:28 a.m. | Fort Collins police found the 15-year-old girl named Emmie who went missing Tuesday morning about three hours after she reportedly disappeared.

Emmie may be unresponsive to communication, according to Fort Collins police.

She has purple hair and was last seen wearing dark colored clothes. Fort Collins police think she may be in the area of Taft Hill Road and W. Stuart Street or Red Fox Meadows Natural Area.

Anyone who sees a young woman fitting this description is asked to contact Fort Collins police immediately.