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Fort Collins police officer faces charges in connection with multi-vehicle Weld County crash

A Fort Collins police officer faces charges in connection with a multi-vehicle crash in Weld County Wednesday evening, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
Fort Collins police officer faces charges in connection with multi-vehicle crash
Fort Collins Police Services
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FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins police officer faces charges in connection with a multi-vehicle crash in Weld County Wednesday evening, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Around 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, CSP was called to a wreck near Weld County Roads 33 and 76, allegedly involving an unmarked Fort Collins Police Department F-150 truck.

CSP said the truck's driver is a Fort Collins police officer. The officer is accused of making a left turn from southbound Weld County Road 33 onto Weld County Road 76, hitting a Jeep Patriot. The driver of the Jeep was traveling northbound, and when the F-150 driver reportedly made impact, a Volkswagen Rabbit was also struck.

The driver of the Jeep was a 53-year-old woman who had three passengers in the car. They sustained moderate to serious bodily injuries, according to CSP.

Fort Collins police officer faces charges in connection with multi-vehicle crash

The driver of the F-150 was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries and charged with two counts of careless driving causing bodily injury, and one count of careless deriving causing serious bodily injury, CSP said. The Volkswagen driver did not report any injuries.

Weld County Road 33 at Weld County Road 76 was shut down for nearly two hours, but has since reopened. CSP is leading the investigation into the wreck.

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