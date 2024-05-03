Fort Collins police investigating two fires Friday morning as potential arson, Poudre Fire Authority says

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins police are investigating two fires Friday morning as potential arson, the Poudre Fire Authority posted on the social media site X.

Crews have cleared the two separate fire scenes. Fort Collins Police Services is investigating the causes as potential arson. Look to them for additional updates. pic.twitter.com/TN1S3PaUy0 — poudrefire (@poudrefire) May 3, 2024

Poudre firefighters were called to a business on S Colleve Avenue just before 4 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived on scene, the fire was working its way up the east side of the building, Poudre Fire Authority said.

No injuries were reported, according to Poudre Fire Authority.

At the same time, another crew of Poudre fighters responded to a second fire at a business on W Laurel Street.

Crews are simultaneously on the scene of a second fire at a business on the 100 block of W. Laurel. Firefighters have extinguished the fire and no patients are reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/8dFSmsfc4f — poudrefire (@poudrefire) May 3, 2024

No injuries were reported at that fire either.

Fort Collins police investigating 2 fires Friday morning as potential arson