Fort Collins police investigating two fires Friday morning as potential arson, Poudre Fire Authority says

Fort Collins police are investigating two fires Friday morning as potential arson, the Poudre Fire Authority posted on the social media site X.
Posted at 8:09 AM, May 03, 2024
Poudre firefighters were called to a business on S Colleve Avenue just before 4 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived on scene, the fire was working its way up the east side of the building, Poudre Fire Authority said.

No injuries were reported, according to Poudre Fire Authority.

At the same time, another crew of Poudre fighters responded to a second fire at a business on W Laurel Street.

No injuries were reported at that fire either.

Fort Collins police investigating 2 fires Friday morning as potential arson

