Fort Collins police investigating serious Wednesday night car crash involving electric scooter rider

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins police are investigating a serious car crash Wednesday night involving an electric scooter rider. The woman on the scooter was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Fort Collins Police Services.

The driver of a 2021 GMC Sierra and the electric scooter rider crashed in a crosswalk at the intersection of W Prospect Road and S Shields just before 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Fort Collins police officers are now working to figure out who had the right-of-way. Due to the severity of the crash, Fort Collins police said the Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling (CRASH) would be taking over the investigation.

The GMC was traveling southbound on Shields Street, according to Fort Collins police, making a left-hand turn when it crashed into the electric scooter rider in the crosswalk on the east side of the intersection.

There were two adults in the GMC when the wreck happened.

The intersection was closed for approximately 6.5 hours, but the roads in the area reopened for the Thursday morning commute.

W Prospect Rd & S Shields St is closed while we investigate a serious collision. CRASH Team on scene, alt route required. #FCTrip — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) August 22, 2024

Anyone who might have information about what happened and hasn't already talked to police is asked to call Corporal Shane Hasebroock at 970-221-6540.